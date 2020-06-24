All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 2412 South Ellison Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
2412 South Ellison Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2412 South Ellison Way

2412 S Ellison Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
Glendale
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2412 S Ellison Way, Independence, MO 64055
Glendale

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
What a cute dollhouse in Independence!! This is an adorable 3 bedroom 1 bathroom house. Property does have a large yard, that is not fenced. Property does have a 1 car attached garage. You will not want to miss this property!!

*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*

*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*

*Additional pet deposit required based on size, and number of pets* Pet fee non-refundable starts at 250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent 20.00

This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 for each person on the application our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. Our Application fee is NON-REFUNDABLE. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2412 South Ellison Way have any available units?
2412 South Ellison Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 2412 South Ellison Way currently offering any rent specials?
2412 South Ellison Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2412 South Ellison Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2412 South Ellison Way is pet friendly.
Does 2412 South Ellison Way offer parking?
Yes, 2412 South Ellison Way offers parking.
Does 2412 South Ellison Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2412 South Ellison Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2412 South Ellison Way have a pool?
No, 2412 South Ellison Way does not have a pool.
Does 2412 South Ellison Way have accessible units?
No, 2412 South Ellison Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2412 South Ellison Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2412 South Ellison Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2412 South Ellison Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2412 South Ellison Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City