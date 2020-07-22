All apartments in Independence
Last updated April 17 2020 at 7:46 AM

231 E Walnut St

231 East Walnut Street · No Longer Available
Location

231 East Walnut Street, Independence, MO 64050
Benton

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
VIRTUAL TOUR https://tinyurl.com/231Walnut
Come take a look at this adorable 3 bedroom 1 bath house with large yard. Great updates light and bright with new flooring, big windows, very cute and quaint, built in the late 1800's. Definitely worth the dollars!

*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*
*This property will need information on Section 8 or any housing voucher. Could potentially accept vouchers, depending on details and expiration.
*Additional pet fee is required based on size, and number of pets* Pet fee non-refundable starts at 250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent 20.00
This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 for the first application; our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.
FIRST MONTH RENT AND DEPOSIT MUST BE IN SEPARATE MONEY ORDERS OR CASHIERS CHECK.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 231 E Walnut St have any available units?
231 E Walnut St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 231 E Walnut St currently offering any rent specials?
231 E Walnut St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 231 E Walnut St pet-friendly?
No, 231 E Walnut St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Independence.
Does 231 E Walnut St offer parking?
Yes, 231 E Walnut St offers parking.
Does 231 E Walnut St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 231 E Walnut St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 231 E Walnut St have a pool?
No, 231 E Walnut St does not have a pool.
Does 231 E Walnut St have accessible units?
No, 231 E Walnut St does not have accessible units.
Does 231 E Walnut St have units with dishwashers?
No, 231 E Walnut St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 231 E Walnut St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 231 E Walnut St has units with air conditioning.
