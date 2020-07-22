231 E Walnut St

Amenities

w/d hookup garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

VIRTUAL TOUR https://tinyurl.com/231Walnut

Come take a look at this adorable 3 bedroom 1 bath house with large yard. Great updates light and bright with new flooring, big windows, very cute and quaint, built in the late 1800's. Definitely worth the dollars!



*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*

*This property will need information on Section 8 or any housing voucher. Could potentially accept vouchers, depending on details and expiration.

*Additional pet fee is required based on size, and number of pets* Pet fee non-refundable starts at 250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent 20.00

This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 for the first application; our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.

FIRST MONTH RENT AND DEPOSIT MUST BE IN SEPARATE MONEY ORDERS OR CASHIERS CHECK.