220 North Glenwood Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This cute Independence cottage is located next to Fairmount Park on a quiet street and is calling your name!



This home has a great floorplan, featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 baths.



The large living room opens up into the very large eat-in kitchen, that has also received a number of great updates!



The neighborhood for this home really is the biggest selling point, quiet and woodsy!



Make sure to add this to your list of must-see properties today!



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*This home does not accept voucher programs*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.