2004 South Pearl Street
Last updated July 19 2019 at 2:05 PM

2004 South Pearl Street

2004 South Pearl Street · No Longer Available
Location

2004 South Pearl Street, Independence, MO 64055
Hanthorn

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool table
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool table
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Located in Independence, this lovely home has 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, and 1 car garage. The living room features a gorgeous fireplace. The dining area has a glass door to the back deck perfect for your grill and BBQ Dinners. Kitchen features plenty of cabinet space for storage and an eat-in nook. Basement is a finished family room with additional fireplace perfect for game nights with the family, and it's big enough for a pool table. Additional room with shelves for storage.

Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,195, Available 6/21/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

