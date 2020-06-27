2004 South Pearl Street

Amenities

Located in Independence, this lovely home has 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, and 1 car garage. The living room features a gorgeous fireplace. The dining area has a glass door to the back deck perfect for your grill and BBQ Dinners. Kitchen features plenty of cabinet space for storage and an eat-in nook. Basement is a finished family room with additional fireplace perfect for game nights with the family, and it's big enough for a pool table. Additional room with shelves for storage.



Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,195, Available 6/21/19



