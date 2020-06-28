19304 East 5th Terrace Court North

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Located on the North East side of Independence MO, this charming 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath has a ton space to offer you and your entire family! Cler-Mont Elementary School is within walking distance to your front door and the Independence Athletics Complex is less than a 5-minute drive!



Featuring a large floorplan including a HUGE kitchen with attached dining room and access to the beautiful backyard/deck area. The 3 bedrooms are located on the main level of the house, along with a full bath and an additional 1/2 bath in the master bedroom. There is also an additional living space in the basement with a bonus room that could be used as a 4th bedroom or great crafts room!



With all this space, you really can't go wrong! Make sure to add it to your list of must-see properties today!



