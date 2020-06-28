All apartments in Independence
19304 East 5th Terrace Court North
19304 East 5th Terrace Court North

19304 East 5th Terrace Court North · No Longer Available
Location

19304 East 5th Terrace Court North, Independence, MO 64056
Cler-Mont

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located on the North East side of Independence MO, this charming 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath has a ton space to offer you and your entire family! Cler-Mont Elementary School is within walking distance to your front door and the Independence Athletics Complex is less than a 5-minute drive!

Featuring a large floorplan including a HUGE kitchen with attached dining room and access to the beautiful backyard/deck area. The 3 bedrooms are located on the main level of the house, along with a full bath and an additional 1/2 bath in the master bedroom. There is also an additional living space in the basement with a bonus room that could be used as a 4th bedroom or great crafts room!

With all this space, you really can't go wrong! Make sure to add it to your list of must-see properties today!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19304 East 5th Terrace Court North have any available units?
19304 East 5th Terrace Court North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 19304 East 5th Terrace Court North currently offering any rent specials?
19304 East 5th Terrace Court North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19304 East 5th Terrace Court North pet-friendly?
Yes, 19304 East 5th Terrace Court North is pet friendly.
Does 19304 East 5th Terrace Court North offer parking?
No, 19304 East 5th Terrace Court North does not offer parking.
Does 19304 East 5th Terrace Court North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19304 East 5th Terrace Court North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19304 East 5th Terrace Court North have a pool?
No, 19304 East 5th Terrace Court North does not have a pool.
Does 19304 East 5th Terrace Court North have accessible units?
No, 19304 East 5th Terrace Court North does not have accessible units.
Does 19304 East 5th Terrace Court North have units with dishwashers?
No, 19304 East 5th Terrace Court North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19304 East 5th Terrace Court North have units with air conditioning?
No, 19304 East 5th Terrace Court North does not have units with air conditioning.
