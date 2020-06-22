All apartments in Independence
Location

1926 South Elizabeth Avenue, Independence, MO 64057
Bridger

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
furnished
Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.

Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME! We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details.This beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath home has an open floor plan with a lot of great amenities. It includes stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and an island in the kitchen. There is a sliding glass door in the dining area that leads to the back deck. In the basement, there is a 4th bedroom, a bonus room, the laundry room with a full bath! Come tour this home today

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1926 S Elizabeth Ave have any available units?
1926 S Elizabeth Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 1926 S Elizabeth Ave have?
Some of 1926 S Elizabeth Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1926 S Elizabeth Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1926 S Elizabeth Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1926 S Elizabeth Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1926 S Elizabeth Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1926 S Elizabeth Ave offer parking?
No, 1926 S Elizabeth Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1926 S Elizabeth Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1926 S Elizabeth Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1926 S Elizabeth Ave have a pool?
No, 1926 S Elizabeth Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1926 S Elizabeth Ave have accessible units?
No, 1926 S Elizabeth Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1926 S Elizabeth Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1926 S Elizabeth Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
