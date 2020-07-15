1915 S Norton Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated range

Single Family Home in Independence MO - This Independence Home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Kitchen includes Refrigerator and Stove.. Open floorplan with hardwood and ceramic tile throughout. The updated kitchen features granite countertops and tile backsplash. Completely rehabbed bathrooms with tile shower surround and flooring. Full basement with washer/dryer hookups and detached 2-car garage. Pets are welcome with Pet Deposit and Pet rent.



See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com



Call David for Showing. 913-484-4555

Rent is $950.00 Per Month



(RLNE5914418)