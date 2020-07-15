1915 S Norton Avenue

1915 South Norton Avenue, Independence, MO 64052 Procter
Amenities
Unit Amenities
granite counters
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Single Family Home in Independence MO - This Independence Home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Kitchen includes Refrigerator and Stove.. Open floorplan with hardwood and ceramic tile throughout. The updated kitchen features granite countertops and tile backsplash. Completely rehabbed bathrooms with tile shower surround and flooring. Full basement with washer/dryer hookups and detached 2-car garage. Pets are welcome with Pet Deposit and Pet rent.
See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com
Call David for Showing. 913-484-4555 Rent is $950.00 Per Month
(RLNE5914418)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
