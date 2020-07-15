All apartments in Independence
Independence, MO
1915 S Norton Avenue
1915 S Norton Avenue

1915 South Norton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1915 South Norton Avenue, Independence, MO 64052
Procter

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Single Family Home in Independence MO - This Independence Home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Kitchen includes Refrigerator and Stove.. Open floorplan with hardwood and ceramic tile throughout. The updated kitchen features granite countertops and tile backsplash. Completely rehabbed bathrooms with tile shower surround and flooring. Full basement with washer/dryer hookups and detached 2-car garage. Pets are welcome with Pet Deposit and Pet rent.

See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com

Call David for Showing. 913-484-4555
Rent is $950.00 Per Month

(RLNE5914418)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1915 S Norton Avenue have any available units?
1915 S Norton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 1915 S Norton Avenue have?
Some of 1915 S Norton Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1915 S Norton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1915 S Norton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1915 S Norton Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1915 S Norton Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1915 S Norton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1915 S Norton Avenue offers parking.
Does 1915 S Norton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1915 S Norton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1915 S Norton Avenue have a pool?
No, 1915 S Norton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1915 S Norton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1915 S Norton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1915 S Norton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1915 S Norton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
