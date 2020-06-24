1914 South Leslie Drive

Amenities

Single family ranch home with full unfinished basement. You will not want to miss out on this property!



Rent 1295



Deposit 1200



3 bedroom



2 bath



2 car garage



Remodeled home with laundry on main level. Don't miss out on this newly listed home. Neighborhood great for walks and biking. No carpet to worry about keeping clean in this home. Fresh new luxury vinyl wood grain flooring throughout the home. Easy cleaning. Stainless steel appliances and granite counter top in kitchen. John W Luff Elementarty Bridger Middle Truman High Call about our free October rent Special! *If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit* *This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time* *Additional pet fee required based on size, and number of pets* Pet fee non-refundable starts at 250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent 20.00 This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 for the application for anyone over the age of 18 that will be living in the home. Our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Application fees are Non-Refundable. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.