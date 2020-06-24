All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 1914 South Leslie Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
1914 South Leslie Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1914 South Leslie Drive

1914 South Leslie Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1914 South Leslie Drive, Independence, MO 64055
Santa Fe

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Single family ranch home with full unfinished basement. You will not want to miss out on this property!

Rent 1295

Deposit 1200

3 bedroom

2 bath

2 car garage

Remodeled home with laundry on main level. Don't miss out on this newly listed home. Neighborhood great for walks and biking. No carpet to worry about keeping clean in this home. Fresh new luxury vinyl wood grain flooring throughout the home. Easy cleaning. Stainless steel appliances and granite counter top in kitchen. John W Luff Elementarty Bridger Middle Truman High Call about our free October rent Special! *If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit* *This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time* *Additional pet fee required based on size, and number of pets* Pet fee non-refundable starts at 250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent 20.00 This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 for the application for anyone over the age of 18 that will be living in the home. Our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Application fees are Non-Refundable. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1914 South Leslie Drive have any available units?
1914 South Leslie Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 1914 South Leslie Drive have?
Some of 1914 South Leslie Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1914 South Leslie Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1914 South Leslie Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1914 South Leslie Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1914 South Leslie Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1914 South Leslie Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1914 South Leslie Drive offers parking.
Does 1914 South Leslie Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1914 South Leslie Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1914 South Leslie Drive have a pool?
No, 1914 South Leslie Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1914 South Leslie Drive have accessible units?
No, 1914 South Leslie Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1914 South Leslie Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1914 South Leslie Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City