1909 Arlington Avenue

1909 S Arlington Ave- Coming Soon - 1909 S Arlington Avenue is a spacious 2 bedroom 1 bathroom Duplex with a 1 car garage



-2 bedrooms

-1 bathroom

-Fridge

-Range

-W/D connection

-Attached garage

-Fenced yard

-Ceiling fans

-Basement



Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).



We do not accept Section 8.



We can only hold a home for up to 3 weeks.



Give us a call to schedule a viewing at (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.



$695.00 monthly rent

$25.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18

$695.00 security deposit upon approval

$250.00 non-refundable fee for the 1st pet

$250.00 refundable pet deposit for the 2nd pet



Qualification Criteria

- Minimum credit score 550

- No evictions in the last 3 years

- No multiple evictions

- No money owed to local utilities

- No felonies for violent crimes



(RLNE2673641)