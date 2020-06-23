1909 Arlington Avenue

Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).
We do not accept Section 8.
We can only hold a home for up to 3 weeks.
Give us a call to schedule a viewing at (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.
$695.00 monthly rent $25.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18 $695.00 security deposit upon approval $250.00 non-refundable fee for the 1st pet $250.00 refundable pet deposit for the 2nd pet
Qualification Criteria - Minimum credit score 550 - No evictions in the last 3 years - No multiple evictions - No money owed to local utilities - No felonies for violent crimes
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
