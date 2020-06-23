All apartments in Independence
Last updated March 19 2019

1909 Arlington Avenue

1909 South Arlington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1909 South Arlington Avenue, Independence, MO 64052
Hill Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1909 S Arlington Ave- Coming Soon - 1909 S Arlington Avenue is a spacious 2 bedroom 1 bathroom Duplex with a 1 car garage

-2 bedrooms
-1 bathroom
-Fridge
-Range
-W/D connection
-Attached garage
-Fenced yard
-Ceiling fans
-Basement

Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).

We do not accept Section 8.

We can only hold a home for up to 3 weeks.

Give us a call to schedule a viewing at (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.

$695.00 monthly rent
$25.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18
$695.00 security deposit upon approval
$250.00 non-refundable fee for the 1st pet
$250.00 refundable pet deposit for the 2nd pet

Qualification Criteria
- Minimum credit score 550
- No evictions in the last 3 years
- No multiple evictions
- No money owed to local utilities
- No felonies for violent crimes

(RLNE2673641)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

