18866 E. Wigwam Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup parking air conditioning carpet range refrigerator

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b406dce0f7 ---- Spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex. Features eat-in kitchen with refrigerator and stove, spacious bedrooms, washer/dryer hookups and off street parking. No Pets. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community’s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW™) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Bath 2 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Miniblinds Off Street Parking Stove Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Hookups