Independence, MO
18866 E. Wigwam Dr
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

18866 E. Wigwam Dr

18866 Wigwam Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18866 Wigwam Drive, Independence, MO 64056
Blue Village

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b406dce0f7 ---- Spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex. Features eat-in kitchen with refrigerator and stove, spacious bedrooms, washer/dryer hookups and off street parking. No Pets. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community&rsquo;s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW&trade;) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Bath 2 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Miniblinds Off Street Parking Stove Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18866 E. Wigwam Dr have any available units?
18866 E. Wigwam Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 18866 E. Wigwam Dr have?
Some of 18866 E. Wigwam Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18866 E. Wigwam Dr currently offering any rent specials?
18866 E. Wigwam Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18866 E. Wigwam Dr pet-friendly?
No, 18866 E. Wigwam Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Independence.
Does 18866 E. Wigwam Dr offer parking?
Yes, 18866 E. Wigwam Dr offers parking.
Does 18866 E. Wigwam Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18866 E. Wigwam Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18866 E. Wigwam Dr have a pool?
No, 18866 E. Wigwam Dr does not have a pool.
Does 18866 E. Wigwam Dr have accessible units?
No, 18866 E. Wigwam Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 18866 E. Wigwam Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 18866 E. Wigwam Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

