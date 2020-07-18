All apartments in Independence
18228 E 12th Ter N

18228 East 12th Terrace North · (816) 430-2221
Location

18228 East 12th Terrace North, Independence, MO 64056
Farview

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1.5 baths, $1100 · Avail. now

$1,100

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
all utils included
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Newly Updated 3 Bedroom Duplex - Property Id: 310298

Newly updated 3 bedroom 1.5 bath duplex with single car garage. Located in Fort Osage school district. All utilities paid by tenant.

Duplex is Move in Ready.

New High End Appliances, New Flooring, New Paint, New Light Fixtures, New Plumbing Fixtures.

No Pets Allowed.
We currently do not accept section 8 or housing choice vouchers.

Requirements:
1. Minimum lease is 24 months.
2. First Month + Last Month + Deposit due at signing of lease.
3. Must be currently employed.
4. Must have positive previous landlord reference / history.
5. Lease holder must be free of any criminal records.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/18228-e-12th-ter-n-independence-mo/310298
Property Id 310298

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5951625)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18228 E 12th Ter N have any available units?
18228 E 12th Ter N has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 18228 E 12th Ter N have?
Some of 18228 E 12th Ter N's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18228 E 12th Ter N currently offering any rent specials?
18228 E 12th Ter N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18228 E 12th Ter N pet-friendly?
No, 18228 E 12th Ter N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Independence.
Does 18228 E 12th Ter N offer parking?
Yes, 18228 E 12th Ter N offers parking.
Does 18228 E 12th Ter N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18228 E 12th Ter N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18228 E 12th Ter N have a pool?
No, 18228 E 12th Ter N does not have a pool.
Does 18228 E 12th Ter N have accessible units?
No, 18228 E 12th Ter N does not have accessible units.
Does 18228 E 12th Ter N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18228 E 12th Ter N has units with dishwashers.
