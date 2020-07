Amenities

patio / balcony garage carpet

Spacious 2 -bedroom duplex in cul-de- sac!! 2 living areas and 1 car garage! New carpet and plank flooring! Finished walk out basement and deck off dining room! ALL kitchen appliances included. Blue Springs School District!



Rental Terms: Rent: $850, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $850, Available Now

