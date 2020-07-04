17305 E 48th St Ct S

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage carpet

Cute 2 Bedroom, 1.5 bath Duplex in Independence, MO - This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom Duplex in Independence has plenty to offer. Large living room that opens to the eat-in Kitchen. Bedrooms are generously sized. Full bathroom on the bedroom level. Carpet throughout. Basement features a finished family room and another 1/2 bath. One car garage and more storage in basement area. Washer/Dryer hookups as well. Gorgeous deck out back, great for get-togethers.



Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.

For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy



Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications



To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com.



(RLNE5305927)