Independence, MO
17305 E 48th St Ct S
Last updated November 22 2019 at 10:52 AM

17305 E 48th St Ct S

17305 East 48th Court South · No Longer Available
Location

17305 East 48th Court South, Independence, MO 64055
Highland Manor

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cute 2 Bedroom, 1.5 bath Duplex in Independence, MO - This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom Duplex in Independence has plenty to offer. Large living room that opens to the eat-in Kitchen. Bedrooms are generously sized. Full bathroom on the bedroom level. Carpet throughout. Basement features a finished family room and another 1/2 bath. One car garage and more storage in basement area. Washer/Dryer hookups as well. Gorgeous deck out back, great for get-togethers.

Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com.

(RLNE5305927)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17305 E 48th St Ct S have any available units?
17305 E 48th St Ct S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 17305 E 48th St Ct S have?
Some of 17305 E 48th St Ct S's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17305 E 48th St Ct S currently offering any rent specials?
17305 E 48th St Ct S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17305 E 48th St Ct S pet-friendly?
Yes, 17305 E 48th St Ct S is pet friendly.
Does 17305 E 48th St Ct S offer parking?
Yes, 17305 E 48th St Ct S offers parking.
Does 17305 E 48th St Ct S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17305 E 48th St Ct S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17305 E 48th St Ct S have a pool?
No, 17305 E 48th St Ct S does not have a pool.
Does 17305 E 48th St Ct S have accessible units?
No, 17305 E 48th St Ct S does not have accessible units.
Does 17305 E 48th St Ct S have units with dishwashers?
No, 17305 E 48th St Ct S does not have units with dishwashers.

