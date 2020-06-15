17225 East 40th Terrace South

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

Well loved maintenance free home with several updates that makes this a great buy. This home has been freshly

painted throughout, new tiled floors in kitchen, and baths. Also a newly tiled full bath in the family room area

downstairs along with a large entertainment area with fireplace. The home has real hardwoods in the living room and all 3 bedrooms. The hardwoods have been refinished in dining area that has a door walking out to a 2 tied deck, and nicely treed yard. This awesome home wont last long so please schedule your self guided tour and Apply today! Whether a police officer, firefighter or EMT, first responders and Medical workers are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and Conrex wants to help. If you are currently in one of these professions, ask us about this specific move in special!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.