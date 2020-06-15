All apartments in Independence
Last updated June 11 2020 at 4:42 PM

17225 East 40th Terrace South

17225 East 40th Terrace South · (816) 788-6957
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

17225 East 40th Terrace South, Independence, MO 64055
39th East

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1672 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Well loved maintenance free home with several updates that makes this a great buy. This home has been freshly
painted throughout, new tiled floors in kitchen, and baths. Also a newly tiled full bath in the family room area
downstairs along with a large entertainment area with fireplace. The home has real hardwoods in the living room and all 3 bedrooms. The hardwoods have been refinished in dining area that has a door walking out to a 2 tied deck, and nicely treed yard. This awesome home wont last long so please schedule your self guided tour and Apply today! Whether a police officer, firefighter or EMT, first responders and Medical workers are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and Conrex wants to help. If you are currently in one of these professions, ask us about this specific move in special!

Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17225 East 40th Terrace South have any available units?
17225 East 40th Terrace South has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 17225 East 40th Terrace South currently offering any rent specials?
17225 East 40th Terrace South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17225 East 40th Terrace South pet-friendly?
Yes, 17225 East 40th Terrace South is pet friendly.
Does 17225 East 40th Terrace South offer parking?
No, 17225 East 40th Terrace South does not offer parking.
Does 17225 East 40th Terrace South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17225 East 40th Terrace South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17225 East 40th Terrace South have a pool?
No, 17225 East 40th Terrace South does not have a pool.
Does 17225 East 40th Terrace South have accessible units?
No, 17225 East 40th Terrace South does not have accessible units.
Does 17225 East 40th Terrace South have units with dishwashers?
No, 17225 East 40th Terrace South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17225 East 40th Terrace South have units with air conditioning?
No, 17225 East 40th Terrace South does not have units with air conditioning.
