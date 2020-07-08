All apartments in Independence
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:09 PM

1708 S. Appleton Ave

1708 Appleton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1708 Appleton Avenue, Independence, MO 64052
Bristol

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9ce89f4019 ---- Charming 2 bedroom 1 bath home. Beautiful refinished hardwood floors througout. Bonus room off the kitchen. Firplace in living room plus unfinished basement and 1 car garage. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Bath 1 Car Garage 2 Bedroom Central Air Deck/Patio Miniblinds Off Street Parking Pets Upon Approval Stove Unfinished Basement Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1708 S. Appleton Ave have any available units?
1708 S. Appleton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 1708 S. Appleton Ave have?
Some of 1708 S. Appleton Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1708 S. Appleton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1708 S. Appleton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1708 S. Appleton Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1708 S. Appleton Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1708 S. Appleton Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1708 S. Appleton Ave offers parking.
Does 1708 S. Appleton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1708 S. Appleton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1708 S. Appleton Ave have a pool?
No, 1708 S. Appleton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1708 S. Appleton Ave have accessible units?
No, 1708 S. Appleton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1708 S. Appleton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1708 S. Appleton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

