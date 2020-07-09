All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 1706 South Arlington Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
1706 South Arlington Ave
Last updated August 10 2019 at 4:54 PM

1706 South Arlington Ave

1706 South Arlington Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1706 South Arlington Avenue, Independence, MO 64052
Fairland Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e86e5ee08e ---- Coming soon!

This 4 bedroom 2 bath home in the heart of downtown Independence is conveniently located near shopping and restuarants.

There is a huge front yard and a detached 1 car garage!

This home also has washer/dryer hookups as well as plenty of storage space in the basement.

Don?t miss out on this great opportunity! Call us today at (816) 565-4475 to schedule a showing. You may also schedule directly and apply on our website.
Kansas City Property Management

The required security deposit/move-in fee of $1200.00 breaks down as follows:
Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00
Holding fee of $1100.00
Upon Move in, the holding fee breaks down as:
Non-Refundable Fee $350.00
Refundable Security Deposit $750.00
Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount

Pets: An additional refundable deposit of $300.00 will be charged per pet along with a non-refundable $50.00 pet documentation fee will be charged per pet. We do not charge additional deposits or fees for documented service/companion animals.

Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service.
This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).
The available date for property is an estimate only, Home River cannot guarantee the date available for move in until the home has been vacated and prepared for a new renter. Security Deposit: 1200 Parking: 1 Covered Parking Lease Length: 12 month Subdivision: Fairland Heights Nearest Cross Street: E. 18th St. S. and E Winner Rd. Square Footage: 2300 Date Property Available for Viewing: 2019/8/23 House Number: 1706 Bathroom: 2 Bedrooms: 4 Pets: Yes (additional deposit may be required) Utilities Included: none Price Specials: none Balcony Deck Or Patio Disposal Filter Easy Program Granite Countertop Laundry Area Inside Washer/Dryer Not Included Wood Fireplace

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1706 South Arlington Ave have any available units?
1706 South Arlington Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 1706 South Arlington Ave have?
Some of 1706 South Arlington Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1706 South Arlington Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1706 South Arlington Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1706 South Arlington Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1706 South Arlington Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1706 South Arlington Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1706 South Arlington Ave offers parking.
Does 1706 South Arlington Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1706 South Arlington Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1706 South Arlington Ave have a pool?
No, 1706 South Arlington Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1706 South Arlington Ave have accessible units?
No, 1706 South Arlington Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1706 South Arlington Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1706 South Arlington Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City