Home
/
Independence, MO
/
16423 E Crackerneck Rd
Last updated February 29 2020 at 1:09 PM

16423 E Crackerneck Rd

16423 Crackerneck Road · No Longer Available
Location

16423 Crackerneck Road, Independence, MO 64055
Glendale

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This house was built in 1986. It was remodeled in 2012. The house will be available in November 2019. It has all new cabinets, appliances, lighting, showers, faucets, windows and garage door openers. This house is a raised ranch style. This house has 3+ bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a living room, a large kitchen/dining room that has a sliding door that opens out to the deck, and a laundry room with both gas and electric hookups. There is a finished room on the lower level that can be used as a 4th bedroom or home office. There is also a basement storage area, double car garage, with garage door openers. The house has 1800 square feet of living space.

The house is in excellent condition with new flooring throughout, large closets, central air conditioning, garbage disposal, dishwasher, electric range, microwave, and smoke detectors. The house does not come with a refrigerator.

The home is in the Independence school district. The High School is Truman and the grade school is Glendale Elementary.

This home rents for $1400 per month. A 12 month lease is required, with a 1 month security deposit. There is a $300 per pet non refundable pet fee. No dogs over 25 lbs.

If you need more information or would like to make an appointment to see the house, you may call 816-215-7403 or go to our website www.singletonmanagement.com. Credit, employment, rental history and background checks required.

(RLNE2944325)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16423 E Crackerneck Rd have any available units?
16423 E Crackerneck Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 16423 E Crackerneck Rd have?
Some of 16423 E Crackerneck Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16423 E Crackerneck Rd currently offering any rent specials?
16423 E Crackerneck Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16423 E Crackerneck Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 16423 E Crackerneck Rd is pet friendly.
Does 16423 E Crackerneck Rd offer parking?
Yes, 16423 E Crackerneck Rd offers parking.
Does 16423 E Crackerneck Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16423 E Crackerneck Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16423 E Crackerneck Rd have a pool?
No, 16423 E Crackerneck Rd does not have a pool.
Does 16423 E Crackerneck Rd have accessible units?
No, 16423 E Crackerneck Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 16423 E Crackerneck Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16423 E Crackerneck Rd has units with dishwashers.

