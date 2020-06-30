16423 E Crackerneck Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

This house was built in 1986. It was remodeled in 2012. The house will be available in November 2019. It has all new cabinets, appliances, lighting, showers, faucets, windows and garage door openers. This house is a raised ranch style. This house has 3+ bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a living room, a large kitchen/dining room that has a sliding door that opens out to the deck, and a laundry room with both gas and electric hookups. There is a finished room on the lower level that can be used as a 4th bedroom or home office. There is also a basement storage area, double car garage, with garage door openers. The house has 1800 square feet of living space.



The house is in excellent condition with new flooring throughout, large closets, central air conditioning, garbage disposal, dishwasher, electric range, microwave, and smoke detectors. The house does not come with a refrigerator.



The home is in the Independence school district. The High School is Truman and the grade school is Glendale Elementary.



This home rents for $1400 per month. A 12 month lease is required, with a 1 month security deposit. There is a $300 per pet non refundable pet fee. No dogs over 25 lbs.



If you need more information or would like to make an appointment to see the house, you may call 816-215-7403 or go to our website www.singletonmanagement.com. Credit, employment, rental history and background checks required.



