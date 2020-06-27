16105 East 32nd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This fantastic updated 4 bdrm, 2 bath Ranch is a must see with lots of extra space. Entertain in the Formal living room or family room upstairs. Beautiful wood burning fireplace. Three bedrooms on mail level. Full Kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Finished basement with extra living room and bathroom. Deck overlooks beautiful backyard right next to Glendale Park. "Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440 or www.rentconrex.com. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!” CONREX does not ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.