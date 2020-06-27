All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 16105 East 32nd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
16105 East 32nd Street
Last updated July 23 2019 at 5:54 PM

16105 East 32nd Street

16105 E 32nd St S · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
Glendale
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

16105 E 32nd St S, Independence, MO 64055
Glendale

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This fantastic updated 4 bdrm, 2 bath Ranch is a must see with lots of extra space. Entertain in the Formal living room or family room upstairs. Beautiful wood burning fireplace. Three bedrooms on mail level. Full Kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Finished basement with extra living room and bathroom. Deck overlooks beautiful backyard right next to Glendale Park. "Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440 or www.rentconrex.com. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!” CONREX does not ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16105 East 32nd Street have any available units?
16105 East 32nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 16105 East 32nd Street have?
Some of 16105 East 32nd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16105 East 32nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
16105 East 32nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16105 East 32nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 16105 East 32nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 16105 East 32nd Street offer parking?
No, 16105 East 32nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 16105 East 32nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16105 East 32nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16105 East 32nd Street have a pool?
No, 16105 East 32nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 16105 East 32nd Street have accessible units?
No, 16105 East 32nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16105 East 32nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 16105 East 32nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City