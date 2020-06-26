All apartments in Independence
1608 N. Pearl Street
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:24 AM

1608 N. Pearl Street

1608 North Pearl Street · No Longer Available
Location

1608 North Pearl Street, Independence, MO 64050
Ott-Chrisman

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bed 1 Bath Independence Home - This 3 bed 1 bath house is in a quiet neighborhood close to restaurants and more! Come check this out before it goes!

This house original hardwood flooring throughout the living room and bedrooms. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, new backsplash, new countertop, and more! The bedrooms contain updated fixtures and fresh paint. The bathroom contains new shower walls, vanity, toilet, and modern fixtures.

Add it to your must see list today!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*

(RLNE4848192)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

