1608 N. Pearl Street

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bed 1 Bath Independence Home - This 3 bed 1 bath house is in a quiet neighborhood close to restaurants and more! Come check this out before it goes!



This house original hardwood flooring throughout the living room and bedrooms. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, new backsplash, new countertop, and more! The bedrooms contain updated fixtures and fresh paint. The bathroom contains new shower walls, vanity, toilet, and modern fixtures.



Add it to your must see list today!



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*



