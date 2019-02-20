15800 East 45th Place South

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

Receive one month free if leased and moved in by February 14th!

This Beautiful 4 bdrm, 2.5 bath side to side split sits on a nice size lot. Enjoy the kitchen featuring stainless

steel appliances, new black splash and new flooring. New exterior paint all around this home. Nice huge fenced in back yard for the children and dogs to roam including a relaxing deck. A must see within walking distance to the elementary school. Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment.