15609 E 44th St Available 06/01/19 Charming Ranch w/ Open Floor For Lease in Independence | Midwest Property Resources, LLC - Settle in and cozy up in this sprawling 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch in Independence, MO! This home features beautiful hardwood and tile floors throughout! There's no doubt you will be comfortable thanks to the open floor plan and updated HVAC system. Of course you wont want to spend all your time inside when you could be out back on the lovely patio under the canopy of majestic oak trees taking in the sunrise or sunset. Take a look at the photos and click on the virtual walk-thru video to begin your bright new journey today!



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.??



