Independence, MO
15609 E 44th St
15609 E 44th St

15609 East 44th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

15609 East 44th Street South, Independence, MO 64055
Southern

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
15609 E 44th St Available 06/01/19 Charming Ranch w/ Open Floor For Lease in Independence | Midwest Property Resources, LLC - Settle in and cozy up in this sprawling 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch in Independence, MO! This home features beautiful hardwood and tile floors throughout! There's no doubt you will be comfortable thanks to the open floor plan and updated HVAC system. Of course you wont want to spend all your time inside when you could be out back on the lovely patio under the canopy of majestic oak trees taking in the sunrise or sunset. Take a look at the photos and click on the virtual walk-thru video to begin your bright new journey today!

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.??

Midwest Property Resources specializes in bringingclean, well maintained properties to the market and pairing them with tenants that appreciate them. Visit MidwestPropertyResources.com/Vacancies/ to see a virtual walk-thru video tour view current properties, learn details, or click to schedule an in person showing!?Midwest Property Resources...."Live a Better Life"

(RLNE3855594)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15609 E 44th St have any available units?
15609 E 44th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 15609 E 44th St currently offering any rent specials?
15609 E 44th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15609 E 44th St pet-friendly?
No, 15609 E 44th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Independence.
Does 15609 E 44th St offer parking?
No, 15609 E 44th St does not offer parking.
Does 15609 E 44th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15609 E 44th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15609 E 44th St have a pool?
No, 15609 E 44th St does not have a pool.
Does 15609 E 44th St have accessible units?
No, 15609 E 44th St does not have accessible units.
Does 15609 E 44th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 15609 E 44th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15609 E 44th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15609 E 44th St has units with air conditioning.
