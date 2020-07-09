All apartments in Independence
Independence, MO
15607 E 35th St S
Last updated April 10 2019 at 7:43 AM

15607 E 35th St S

15607 East 35th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

15607 East 35th Street South, Independence, MO 64055
Sycamore

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great House in Independence!!
3 bedrooms/1bathroom, makes this a great house for your family.
Property does have new flooring/new appliances/new paint....You do not want to miss out on this beauty!!
Truman High School!!

*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*
*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*

*Additional pet deposit required based on size and number of pets*

This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 per applicant. credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. Application Fees are Non-Refundable. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it was left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. Application fees are Non-Refundable. We do not accept applicants with evictions or prior criminal charges in the past two years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15607 E 35th St S have any available units?
15607 E 35th St S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 15607 E 35th St S have?
Some of 15607 E 35th St S's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15607 E 35th St S currently offering any rent specials?
15607 E 35th St S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15607 E 35th St S pet-friendly?
Yes, 15607 E 35th St S is pet friendly.
Does 15607 E 35th St S offer parking?
Yes, 15607 E 35th St S offers parking.
Does 15607 E 35th St S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15607 E 35th St S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15607 E 35th St S have a pool?
No, 15607 E 35th St S does not have a pool.
Does 15607 E 35th St S have accessible units?
No, 15607 E 35th St S does not have accessible units.
Does 15607 E 35th St S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15607 E 35th St S has units with dishwashers.

