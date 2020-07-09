15607 E 35th St S

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great House in Independence!!

3 bedrooms/1bathroom, makes this a great house for your family.

Property does have new flooring/new appliances/new paint....You do not want to miss out on this beauty!!

Truman High School!!



*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*

*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*



*Additional pet deposit required based on size and number of pets*



This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 per applicant. credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. Application Fees are Non-Refundable. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it was left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. Application fees are Non-Refundable. We do not accept applicants with evictions or prior criminal charges in the past two years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.