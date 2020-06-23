All apartments in Independence
1516 South Ash Avenue

1516 South Ash Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1516 South Ash Avenue, Independence, MO 64052
Bristol

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 3 Bedroom 1 Bath brick bungalow is located just off Truman and Winner Rd. putting you close to shopping, dining, entertainment and more!

Featuring stunning original hardwood flooring throughout the entire home, built-in storage surrounding the decorative (non-functional) fireplace, and large dining room.  This home is filled with tons of character and charm!

The kitchen has received updated cabinetry, new stainless steel appliances, and a white subway tile backsplash.  The bathroom has also received a new vanity, tile, and fixtures.

This home also features a full unfinished basement, perfect for additional storage!  Let's not forget to mention the large 2 car detached garage!!!

Make sure to add this to your list of must-see properties today!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*

Voepel Property Management
www.rentalskc.com
(816) 405-4845
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1516 South Ash Avenue have any available units?
1516 South Ash Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 1516 South Ash Avenue have?
Some of 1516 South Ash Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1516 South Ash Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1516 South Ash Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1516 South Ash Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1516 South Ash Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1516 South Ash Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1516 South Ash Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1516 South Ash Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1516 South Ash Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1516 South Ash Avenue have a pool?
No, 1516 South Ash Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1516 South Ash Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1516 South Ash Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1516 South Ash Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1516 South Ash Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
