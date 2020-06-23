1516 South Ash Avenue

Amenities
This beautiful 3 Bedroom 1 Bath brick bungalow is located just off Truman and Winner Rd. putting you close to shopping, dining, entertainment and more!
Featuring stunning original hardwood flooring throughout the entire home, built-in storage surrounding the decorative (non-functional) fireplace, and large dining room. This home is filled with tons of character and charm!
The kitchen has received updated cabinetry, new stainless steel appliances, and a white subway tile backsplash. The bathroom has also received a new vanity, tile, and fixtures.
This home also features a full unfinished basement, perfect for additional storage! Let's not forget to mention the large 2 car detached garage!!!
Make sure to add this to your list of must-see properties today!
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*
Voepel Property Management
www.rentalskc.com
(816) 405-4845
Contact us to schedule a showing.