All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 1513 N Liberty St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
1513 N Liberty St
Last updated September 10 2019 at 10:34 AM

1513 N Liberty St

1513 North Liberty Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

1513 North Liberty Street, Independence, MO 64050
Ott-Chrisman

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1513 N Liberty St. Independence, MO 64050
Freshly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath home in Independence available immediately for rent.

3BR / 1Ba available now

cats are OK - purrr
dogs are OK - wooof
house
w/d hookups
off-street parking

Freshly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath house for rent in Independence. Available immediately for $775.00 rent with a $350.00 security deposit and a $25.00 application fee.

Only qualifications necessary are.

-Monthly income greater or equal 3.3 times the monthly rent
-no evictions or bankruptcies within the last 5 years
-strong rental history
-favorable credit

Please call for more info.

Apply online at

App fees differ online

(RLNE5114839)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1513 N Liberty St have any available units?
1513 N Liberty St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 1513 N Liberty St have?
Some of 1513 N Liberty St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1513 N Liberty St currently offering any rent specials?
1513 N Liberty St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1513 N Liberty St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1513 N Liberty St is pet friendly.
Does 1513 N Liberty St offer parking?
Yes, 1513 N Liberty St offers parking.
Does 1513 N Liberty St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1513 N Liberty St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1513 N Liberty St have a pool?
No, 1513 N Liberty St does not have a pool.
Does 1513 N Liberty St have accessible units?
No, 1513 N Liberty St does not have accessible units.
Does 1513 N Liberty St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1513 N Liberty St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057

Similar Pages

Independence 1 Bedroom ApartmentsIndependence 2 Bedroom Apartments
Independence Apartments with PoolsIndependence Dog Friendly Apartments
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSRaytown, MOGladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MO
Grandview, MOBelton, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSNorth Kansas City, MOParkville, MOSpring Hill, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City