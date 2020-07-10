1508 West Waldo Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Come and make this charming 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex your new home! Relax on the front porch then come into a spacious living room with lovely hardwood floors. The kitchen has tall cabinets with tons of space to store everything you need! Relax in either one of the 2 bedrooms. 1 car garage and laundry hook ups available in unit.



Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval. Small dogs only.



For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy



Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications



Rental Terms: Rent: $645, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $645, Available Now



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.