1508 West Waldo Avenue
Last updated April 10 2019 at 7:16 PM

1508 West Waldo Avenue

1508 W Waldo Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1508 W Waldo Ave, Independence, MO 64050
Bundschu

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Come and make this charming 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex your new home! Relax on the front porch then come into a spacious living room with lovely hardwood floors. The kitchen has tall cabinets with tons of space to store everything you need! Relax in either one of the 2 bedrooms. 1 car garage and laundry hook ups available in unit.

Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval. Small dogs only.

For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $645, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $645, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1508 West Waldo Avenue have any available units?
1508 West Waldo Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 1508 West Waldo Avenue have?
Some of 1508 West Waldo Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1508 West Waldo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1508 West Waldo Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1508 West Waldo Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1508 West Waldo Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1508 West Waldo Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1508 West Waldo Avenue offers parking.
Does 1508 West Waldo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1508 West Waldo Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1508 West Waldo Avenue have a pool?
No, 1508 West Waldo Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1508 West Waldo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1508 West Waldo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1508 West Waldo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1508 West Waldo Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

