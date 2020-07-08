1507 South Arlington Avenue

Amenities

Along with your application we require proof of income in the form of paycheck stubs or other bank statements that show income in the amount of 3x the monthly rent. We will not approve anyone with an open judgment on an eviction from the last ten years.



Newly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bathroom with no garage. This house sits on a quiet tree-lined street with fresh paint, newly re-finished hardwood flooring, unfinished basement, no fence, and new stainless stove and fridge.



FREE MONTH RENT if you place a deposit and sign a 13 month lease by October 18th.



When you sign up through our online portal, you can pay your rent and request maintenance online!



Minimum 13 month lease.



Tenant responsible for ALL utilities. Call utility companies if you are interested in previous billings. Landlord responsible for lawn care.



Security Deposit is equal to one month’s rent and will hold unit for up to 14 days. Non-refundable pet fee required for pets 350.00.



To apply www.bluebroncollc.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $679, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $679, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.