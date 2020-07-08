All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 1507 South Arlington Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
1507 South Arlington Avenue
Last updated January 13 2020 at 10:57 PM

1507 South Arlington Avenue

1507 South Arlington Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1507 South Arlington Avenue, Independence, MO 64052
Fairland Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
online portal
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
online portal
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1171491?source=marketing

WE BELIEVE WE HAVE ANSWERED ALL THE QUESTIONS WE CAN IN THIS DESCRIPTION, PLEASE READ IT COMPLETELY.

Along with your application we require proof of income in the form of paycheck stubs or other bank statements that show income in the amount of 3x the monthly rent. We will not approve anyone with an open judgment on an eviction from the last ten years.

Newly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bathroom with no garage. This house sits on a quiet tree-lined street with fresh paint, newly re-finished hardwood flooring, unfinished basement, no fence, and new stainless stove and fridge.

FREE MONTH RENT if you place a deposit and sign a 13 month lease by October 18th.

When you sign up through our online portal, you can pay your rent and request maintenance online!

Minimum 13 month lease.

Tenant responsible for ALL utilities. Call utility companies if you are interested in previous billings. Landlord responsible for lawn care.

Security Deposit is equal to one month’s rent and will hold unit for up to 14 days. Non-refundable pet fee required for pets 350.00.

To apply www.bluebroncollc.com

Blue Bronco, LLC is not responsible for third-party sites and their content. The third-party sites are not controlled by Blue Bronco, LLC. Accordingly, Blue Bronco, LLC. makes no warranties or representations regarding such third-parties site that information and content is up to date and accurate. For most recent updates refer to bluebroncollc.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $679, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $679, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1507 South Arlington Avenue have any available units?
1507 South Arlington Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 1507 South Arlington Avenue have?
Some of 1507 South Arlington Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1507 South Arlington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1507 South Arlington Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1507 South Arlington Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1507 South Arlington Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1507 South Arlington Avenue offer parking?
No, 1507 South Arlington Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1507 South Arlington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1507 South Arlington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1507 South Arlington Avenue have a pool?
No, 1507 South Arlington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1507 South Arlington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1507 South Arlington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1507 South Arlington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1507 South Arlington Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City