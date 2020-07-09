1425 W. 28th Terr

Amenities

w/d hookup garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/70692bd034 ----

Charming 2 bedroom 1 bath home. Features kitchen with refrigerator and stove, dining room, living room, spacious bedrooms, washer/dryer hookups and 1 car garage. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



1 Bath

1 Car Garage

2 Bedroom

Stove

Unfinished Basement

Washer/Dryer Hookups