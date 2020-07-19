1417 N. Spring

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly parking range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8a996a80db ---- SPECIAL - $200 OFF 1ST FULL MONTH! Charming 2 bedroom, 2 bath home. Features kitchen with refrigerator and stove, dining room, spacious rooms and hardwood floors throughout most of the the home. Pet deposit $400 - $200 Non-refundable and $200 refundable $25 monthly pet rent. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community’s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW™) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 2 Bath 2 Bedroom Miniblinds Off Street Parking Stove Washer/Dryer Hookups