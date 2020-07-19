All apartments in Independence
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

1417 N. Spring

1417 North Spring Street · No Longer Available
Location

1417 North Spring Street, Independence, MO 64050
Ott-Chrisman

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
range
refrigerator
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8a996a80db ---- SPECIAL - $200 OFF 1ST FULL MONTH! Charming 2 bedroom, 2 bath home. Features kitchen with refrigerator and stove, dining room, spacious rooms and hardwood floors throughout most of the the home. Pet deposit $400 - $200 Non-refundable and $200 refundable $25 monthly pet rent. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community&rsquo;s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW&trade;) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 2 Bath 2 Bedroom Miniblinds Off Street Parking Stove Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1417 N. Spring have any available units?
1417 N. Spring doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 1417 N. Spring have?
Some of 1417 N. Spring's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1417 N. Spring currently offering any rent specials?
1417 N. Spring is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1417 N. Spring pet-friendly?
Yes, 1417 N. Spring is pet friendly.
Does 1417 N. Spring offer parking?
Yes, 1417 N. Spring offers parking.
Does 1417 N. Spring have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1417 N. Spring does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1417 N. Spring have a pool?
No, 1417 N. Spring does not have a pool.
Does 1417 N. Spring have accessible units?
No, 1417 N. Spring does not have accessible units.
Does 1417 N. Spring have units with dishwashers?
No, 1417 N. Spring does not have units with dishwashers.
