1403 S Sterling Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Large Property in Independence!

Yard can not be beat!



This three bedroom property features a large living room, separate dining room, a detached garage, a large workshop style basement, another garage for workshop space and over a 1 acre yard.

Imagine the kids running and playing in the huge backyard.

Sugar Creek Elementary

Clifford H Nowlin Middle

Van Horn High School



*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*

*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*



*Additional pet deposit required based on size, and number of pets* Pet fee non-refundable starts at 250.00 and up.



This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 per application. Our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.