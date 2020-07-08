All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 1327 South Crane Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
1327 South Crane Street
Last updated August 3 2019 at 4:28 AM

1327 South Crane Street

1327 South Crane Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1327 South Crane Street, Independence, MO 64055
Hanthorn

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
online portal
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
online portal
pet friendly
1 Car Garage
Pets allowed with non refundable pet fee

Recently updated with new kitchen cabinets, counter tops, and new flooring throughout the home! The home has an unfinished basement and a large backyard!

Professionally managed by top rated management company, Scudo, offering easy online work orders and rent payments. Browse all rentals here: http://scudore.com/search-rentals-and-apply/

Rental Terms: Rent: $875, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $875, Available 8/5/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1327 South Crane Street have any available units?
1327 South Crane Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 1327 South Crane Street have?
Some of 1327 South Crane Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1327 South Crane Street currently offering any rent specials?
1327 South Crane Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1327 South Crane Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1327 South Crane Street is pet friendly.
Does 1327 South Crane Street offer parking?
Yes, 1327 South Crane Street offers parking.
Does 1327 South Crane Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1327 South Crane Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1327 South Crane Street have a pool?
No, 1327 South Crane Street does not have a pool.
Does 1327 South Crane Street have accessible units?
No, 1327 South Crane Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1327 South Crane Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1327 South Crane Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City