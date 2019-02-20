All apartments in Independence
Last updated August 14 2019 at 9:25 AM

1320 S Crane Street

1320 South Crane Street · No Longer Available
Location

1320 South Crane Street, Independence, MO 64055
Hanthorn

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1320 S Crane St - 1320 S Crane St is a 2 bed 1 bath home located close to 23rd St in Independence!

-2 bed
-1 bath
-Fridge
-Range
-W/D connections
-Wood floors
-Fenced yard
-A/C window unit
-1 car attached garage

Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).

We DO NO accept Section 8.

Give us a call to schedule a viewing at (816) 699-3476 or (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.

$695.00 monthly rent
$25.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18
$695.00 security deposit upon approval
$250.00 non-refundable pet fee
$250 refundable pet fee for the 2nd pet

Qualification Criteria
- Minimum credit score 550
- No evictions in the last 3 years
- No multiple evictions
- No money owed to local utilities
- Income of 3x one month's rent
- No felonies for violent crimes

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

