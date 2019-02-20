1320 S Crane Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1320 S Crane St - 1320 S Crane St is a 2 bed 1 bath home located close to 23rd St in Independence!



-2 bed

-1 bath

-Fridge

-Range

-W/D connections

-Wood floors

-Fenced yard

-A/C window unit

-1 car attached garage



Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).



We DO NO accept Section 8.



Give us a call to schedule a viewing at (816) 699-3476 or (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.



$695.00 monthly rent

$25.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18

$695.00 security deposit upon approval

$250.00 non-refundable pet fee

$250 refundable pet fee for the 2nd pet



Qualification Criteria

- Minimum credit score 550

- No evictions in the last 3 years

- No multiple evictions

- No money owed to local utilities

- Income of 3x one month's rent

- No felonies for violent crimes



