1320 S Crane Street

1320 South Crane Street, Independence, MO 64055 Hanthorn
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1320 S Crane St - 1320 S Crane St is a 2 bed 1 bath home located close to 23rd St in Independence!
-2 bed -1 bath -Fridge -Range -W/D connections -Wood floors -Fenced yard -A/C window unit -1 car attached garage
Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).
We DO NO accept Section 8.
Give us a call to schedule a viewing at (816) 699-3476 or (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.
$695.00 monthly rent $25.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18 $695.00 security deposit upon approval $250.00 non-refundable pet fee $250 refundable pet fee for the 2nd pet
Qualification Criteria - Minimum credit score 550 - No evictions in the last 3 years - No multiple evictions - No money owed to local utilities - Income of 3x one month's rent - No felonies for violent crimes
(RLNE5067058)
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
