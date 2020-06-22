All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 132 W. Linden Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
132 W. Linden Ave.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

132 W. Linden Ave.

132 West Linden Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

132 West Linden Avenue, Independence, MO 64050
Heart of Independence

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Independence Home - Located just off Noland Rd. and 23rd St. this 4 Bedroom 1.5 Bath home has been fully remodeled and is now ready for a new tenant!

Featuring upgraded laminate hardwoods throughout the entire home, this place really does feel like a brand new home from the moment you step inside the door. The kitchen has received a full update with new cabinetry, countertops, stainless steel appliances, and fixtures. Both bathrooms have also been updated with new vanity, tile, and fixtures as well.

Our favorite part about this home is the vaulted ceilings in the main living space. This place looks so small from the outside, but once you step foot in the door you are sure to be impressed!

Dont wait, schedule your Rently tour today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*This house does not accept housing voucher assistance programs*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

(RLNE5814291)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 132 W. Linden Ave. have any available units?
132 W. Linden Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 132 W. Linden Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
132 W. Linden Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 132 W. Linden Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 132 W. Linden Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 132 W. Linden Ave. offer parking?
No, 132 W. Linden Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 132 W. Linden Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 132 W. Linden Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 132 W. Linden Ave. have a pool?
No, 132 W. Linden Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 132 W. Linden Ave. have accessible units?
No, 132 W. Linden Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 132 W. Linden Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 132 W. Linden Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 132 W. Linden Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 132 W. Linden Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City