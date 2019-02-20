All apartments in Independence
1231 S Franklin Ave
1231 S Franklin Ave

1231 South Franklin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1231 South Franklin Avenue, Independence, MO 64052
Fairland Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Coming soon: Nice duplex near Van Horn High School and bus lines. Off street parking and a full basement make this unit an excellent value.
We provide hook-ups for your kitchen and laundry appliances.

Apply on-line at https://hooverandassoc.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

Save your money on the application fee by paying close attention to the following:

1) You need to have documented monthly, take home, income of 3X the rent. Bring your pay stubs when you come for your face to face interview, after applying. Autodraft from your direct deposit card or bank account is preferred, but we also accept checks or money orders.
2) Photo ID for All residents over 18. All must be on lease. Moving in without being on the lease is fraud and will be prosecuted.
3) No recent evictions
4) All utilities in your name before move in.
5) Deposit and First month's rent paid in full before move in.
6) No illegal substance use or possession will be tolerated.
7) References are required.

Please put the address in your smart phone and go look at the unit before calling or filling out the application. If the unit is being cleaned, painted, and/or repaired, when you show up, the crew can show you the unit on the spot. Otherwise, come put down a $20 key deposit to borrow a key.
UNIT FEATURES
Cable ready, Hardwood floors, Heat - gas, Laundry room / hookups
Duplex

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

