1231 S Franklin Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Coming soon: Nice duplex near Van Horn High School and bus lines. Off street parking and a full basement make this unit an excellent value.

We provide hook-ups for your kitchen and laundry appliances.



Apply on-line at https://hooverandassoc.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp



Save your money on the application fee by paying close attention to the following:



1) You need to have documented monthly, take home, income of 3X the rent. Bring your pay stubs when you come for your face to face interview, after applying. Autodraft from your direct deposit card or bank account is preferred, but we also accept checks or money orders.

2) Photo ID for All residents over 18. All must be on lease. Moving in without being on the lease is fraud and will be prosecuted.

3) No recent evictions

4) All utilities in your name before move in.

5) Deposit and First month's rent paid in full before move in.

6) No illegal substance use or possession will be tolerated.

7) References are required.



Please put the address in your smart phone and go look at the unit before calling or filling out the application. If the unit is being cleaned, painted, and/or repaired, when you show up, the crew can show you the unit on the spot. Otherwise, come put down a $20 key deposit to borrow a key.

UNIT FEATURES

Cable ready, Hardwood floors, Heat - gas, Laundry room / hookups

Duplex