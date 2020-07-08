1209 Arrowhead Ridge Dr, Independence, MO 64056 Blue Village
Amenities
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e869194047 ---- 2 Bedrooms Eat-In-Kitchen w/pantry Stove and Refrigerator Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups Central Air Approx. 800 sq. ft. Off Street Parking Lawn Care Provided. $18 per month fee for trash service. Close to bus and shopping. $25 Pet Rent per pet. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
1 Bath 2 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Lawn Care Provided Miniblinds Off Street Parking Pets Upon Approval Refigerator Stove Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Hookups
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1209 Arrowhead Ridge have any available units?
1209 Arrowhead Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.