All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 11715 E 30th St S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
11715 E 30th St S
Last updated November 22 2019 at 8:35 AM

11715 E 30th St S

11715 W 30th St S · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

11715 W 30th St S, Independence, MO 64052
Three Trails

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 924 square ft. property built in 1958 has 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Property has been completely updated and is ready for a renter. Brand new carpet, Fresh paint. New Countertops. Brand new Refrigerator, Stove, and dishwasher included. Central Air Conditioning. Attached garage, Full unfinished basement. Brand new furnace and hot water tank. Come ready to rent this beauty today! Serious Applicants ONLY! NO Section 8. Must meet income requirement of 3 times the rent NET. $45 Application Fee per Adult. CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668 Equal Housing Opportunity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11715 E 30th St S have any available units?
11715 E 30th St S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 11715 E 30th St S have?
Some of 11715 E 30th St S's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11715 E 30th St S currently offering any rent specials?
11715 E 30th St S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11715 E 30th St S pet-friendly?
Yes, 11715 E 30th St S is pet friendly.
Does 11715 E 30th St S offer parking?
Yes, 11715 E 30th St S offers parking.
Does 11715 E 30th St S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11715 E 30th St S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11715 E 30th St S have a pool?
No, 11715 E 30th St S does not have a pool.
Does 11715 E 30th St S have accessible units?
No, 11715 E 30th St S does not have accessible units.
Does 11715 E 30th St S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11715 E 30th St S has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Best Cities for Families 2019
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City