11715 E 30th St S

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This 924 square ft. property built in 1958 has 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Property has been completely updated and is ready for a renter. Brand new carpet, Fresh paint. New Countertops. Brand new Refrigerator, Stove, and dishwasher included. Central Air Conditioning. Attached garage, Full unfinished basement. Brand new furnace and hot water tank. Come ready to rent this beauty today! Serious Applicants ONLY! NO Section 8. Must meet income requirement of 3 times the rent NET. $45 Application Fee per Adult. CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668 Equal Housing Opportunity