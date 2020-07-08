11312 Highridge Dr

Amenities

This 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom home has everything you could need!



The bathroom was recently updated, giving it a stylish flare that you will love!



There is hardwood flooring throughout, new stainless steel appliances and so much more!



You can access shopping off 70th & Sterling and have immediate highway access to get wherever you need in the city.



You will not want to miss out on this gorgeous home! Call us today at (816)565-4475 to schedule a showing. You may also schedule directly and apply on our website. Kansas City Property Management



*The required security deposit/move-in fee of $995.00 breaks down as follows:

Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00

Holding fee of $895.00

Upon Move in, the holding fee breaks down as:

Non-Refundable Fee $350.00

Refundable Security Deposit $545.00

Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount



Pets: An additional refundable deposit of $300.00 will be charged per pet along with a non-refundable $50.00 pet documentation fee will be charged per pet. We do not charge additional deposits or fees for documented service/companion animals.



Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service.

This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).

The available date for property is an estimate only, Home River cannot guarantee the date available for move in until the home has been vacated and prepared for a new renter. Security Deposit: 995 Parking: 1 Car Garage Lease Length: 12 month Nearest Cross Street: Highridge Dr & E 40th St S Square Footage: 1356 Date Property Available for Viewing: 2019/7/8 House Number: 11312 Bathroom: 1 Bedrooms: 3 Pets: Conditional Utilities Included: none Price Specials: none Filter Easy Program Laundry Area Inside Storage Space Washer/Dryer Not Included