Home
/
Independence, MO
/
11312 Highridge Dr
Last updated July 18 2019 at 1:27 PM

11312 Highridge Dr

11312 Highridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11312 Highridge Drive, Independence, MO 64052
South

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b0a855203b ---- This 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom home has everything you could need!

The bathroom was recently updated, giving it a stylish flare that you will love!

There is hardwood flooring throughout, new stainless steel appliances and so much more!

You can access shopping off 70th & Sterling and have immediate highway access to get wherever you need in the city.

You will not want to miss out on this gorgeous home! Call us today at (816)565-4475 to schedule a showing. You may also schedule directly and apply on our website. Kansas City Property Management

*The required security deposit/move-in fee of $995.00 breaks down as follows:
Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00
Holding fee of $895.00
Upon Move in, the holding fee breaks down as:
Non-Refundable Fee $350.00
Refundable Security Deposit $545.00
Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount

Pets: An additional refundable deposit of $300.00 will be charged per pet along with a non-refundable $50.00 pet documentation fee will be charged per pet. We do not charge additional deposits or fees for documented service/companion animals.

Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service.
This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).
The available date for property is an estimate only, Home River cannot guarantee the date available for move in until the home has been vacated and prepared for a new renter. Security Deposit: 995 Parking: 1 Car Garage Lease Length: 12 month Nearest Cross Street: Highridge Dr & E 40th St S Square Footage: 1356 Date Property Available for Viewing: 2019/7/8 House Number: 11312 Bathroom: 1 Bedrooms: 3 Pets: Conditional Utilities Included: none Price Specials: none Filter Easy Program Laundry Area Inside Storage Space Washer/Dryer Not Included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11312 Highridge Dr have any available units?
11312 Highridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 11312 Highridge Dr have?
Some of 11312 Highridge Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11312 Highridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11312 Highridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11312 Highridge Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 11312 Highridge Dr is pet friendly.
Does 11312 Highridge Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11312 Highridge Dr offers parking.
Does 11312 Highridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11312 Highridge Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11312 Highridge Dr have a pool?
No, 11312 Highridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11312 Highridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 11312 Highridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11312 Highridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 11312 Highridge Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

How much should you be paying for rent?

