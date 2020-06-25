11309 E 20th St S

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4b0ab830bb ----
Beautiful 2 Bed 1.5 Bath Duplex Now Available in Independence MO!
This 2 bed 1.5 bath duplex in Independence MO is near dining, shopping, parks and is just minutes from downtown Kansas City.
The living room is spacious and inviting with plush carpeting and lots of natural light.
You?ll love the nice sized kitchen which provides a considerable amount of storage space and a stove/oven.
Each bedroom has its own closet and large windows.
There is a vanity and a shower/tub combo in the bathroom.
You?ll also have access to a 1 car garage and a utility area with washer/dryer hookups.
Don?t miss out on this great opportunity! Call us today at (816) 565-4475 to schedule a showing. You may also schedule directly and apply on our website. homeriverkansascity.com
**The required security deposit/move-in fee of $725.00 breaks down as follows:
? Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00
? Non-refundable fee of $350.00
? Refundable deposit of $275.00
o Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount
This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).
Security Deposit: 725
Parking: 1 Car Garage
Lease Length: 12 month
Square Footage: 900
Floorplans: Master on the main floor
Virtual Tour:
Date Property Available for Viewing: 2019/2/22
House Number: 11309
Bathroom: 1.5
Bedrooms: 2
Pets: Yes (additional deposit may be required)
Utilities Included: none
Balcony Deck Or Patio
No Cats