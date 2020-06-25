All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 11309 E 20th St S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
11309 E 20th St S
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11309 E 20th St S

11309 E 20th St S · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

11309 E 20th St S, Independence, MO 64052
Procter

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4b0ab830bb ----
Beautiful 2 Bed 1.5 Bath Duplex Now Available in Independence MO!

This 2 bed 1.5 bath duplex in Independence MO is near dining, shopping, parks and is just minutes from downtown Kansas City.

The living room is spacious and inviting with plush carpeting and lots of natural light.

You?ll love the nice sized kitchen which provides a considerable amount of storage space and a stove/oven.

Each bedroom has its own closet and large windows.

There is a vanity and a shower/tub combo in the bathroom.

You?ll also have access to a 1 car garage and a utility area with washer/dryer hookups.

Don?t miss out on this great opportunity! Call us today at (816) 565-4475 to schedule a showing. You may also schedule directly and apply on our website. homeriverkansascity.com

**The required security deposit/move-in fee of $725.00 breaks down as follows:
? Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00
? Non-refundable fee of $350.00
? Refundable deposit of $275.00
o Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount

This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).

Security Deposit: 725
Parking: 1 Car Garage
Lease Length: 12 month
Square Footage: 900
Floorplans: Master on the main floor
Virtual Tour:
Date Property Available for Viewing: 2019/2/22
House Number: 11309
Bathroom: 1.5
Bedrooms: 2
Pets: Yes (additional deposit may be required)
Utilities Included: none

Balcony Deck Or Patio
No Cats

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11309 E 20th St S have any available units?
11309 E 20th St S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 11309 E 20th St S have?
Some of 11309 E 20th St S's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11309 E 20th St S currently offering any rent specials?
11309 E 20th St S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11309 E 20th St S pet-friendly?
Yes, 11309 E 20th St S is pet friendly.
Does 11309 E 20th St S offer parking?
Yes, 11309 E 20th St S offers parking.
Does 11309 E 20th St S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11309 E 20th St S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11309 E 20th St S have a pool?
No, 11309 E 20th St S does not have a pool.
Does 11309 E 20th St S have accessible units?
No, 11309 E 20th St S does not have accessible units.
Does 11309 E 20th St S have units with dishwashers?
No, 11309 E 20th St S does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Best Cities for Families 2019
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City