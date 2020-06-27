11308 E Winner Rd Unit B

Amenities
Independence Duplex on lower level close to Shops - This Independence Missouri Duplex home has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. The floors have new carpet and vinyl. The kitchen includes good amount of Cabinetry and large counter top with the following appliances: refrigerator, and stove There is a gas furnace and central air.. Cat is accepted with an additional deposit and pet rent per month Sorry no Vouchers.
Rent $625.00 per Month
No Dogs Allowed
