All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 11308 E Winner Rd Unit B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
11308 E Winner Rd Unit B
Last updated December 23 2019 at 7:48 AM

11308 E Winner Rd Unit B

11308 East Winner Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

11308 East Winner Road, Independence, MO 64052
Procter

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Independence Duplex on lower level close to Shops - This Independence Missouri Duplex home has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. The floors have new carpet and vinyl. The kitchen includes good amount of Cabinetry and large counter top with the following appliances: refrigerator, and stove There is a gas furnace and central air.. Cat is accepted with an additional deposit and pet rent per month Sorry no Vouchers.

See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com

Call Spencer for Showing 913-484-4879
Rent $625.00 per Month

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5051833)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11308 E Winner Rd Unit B have any available units?
11308 E Winner Rd Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 11308 E Winner Rd Unit B have?
Some of 11308 E Winner Rd Unit B's amenities include pet friendly, air conditioning, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11308 E Winner Rd Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
11308 E Winner Rd Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11308 E Winner Rd Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 11308 E Winner Rd Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 11308 E Winner Rd Unit B offer parking?
No, 11308 E Winner Rd Unit B does not offer parking.
Does 11308 E Winner Rd Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11308 E Winner Rd Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11308 E Winner Rd Unit B have a pool?
No, 11308 E Winner Rd Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 11308 E Winner Rd Unit B have accessible units?
No, 11308 E Winner Rd Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 11308 E Winner Rd Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 11308 E Winner Rd Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City