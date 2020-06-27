11308 E Winner Rd Unit B

Amenities

pet friendly air conditioning carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Independence Duplex on lower level close to Shops - This Independence Missouri Duplex home has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. The floors have new carpet and vinyl. The kitchen includes good amount of Cabinetry and large counter top with the following appliances: refrigerator, and stove There is a gas furnace and central air.. Cat is accepted with an additional deposit and pet rent per month Sorry no Vouchers.



See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com



Call Spencer for Showing 913-484-4879

Rent $625.00 per Month



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5051833)