Independence, MO
11224 E Sheley Rd.
Last updated November 6 2019 at 11:46 AM

11224 E Sheley Rd.

11224 East Sheley Road · No Longer Available
Location

11224 East Sheley Road, Independence, MO 64052
Three Trails

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 Bed 1.5 Bath Home -
Don't miss out on this charming 3 bed 1.5 bath home. It features beautiful hardwood flooring, new carpet, and a large living area leading into a spacious kitchen with new countertops and a set of stainless steel appliances. The home also has a large fenced-in backyard.

This house is located in Independence in between highways 70 and 78. It is close to plenty of restaurants and shopping.

Check out this property today while you still can!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications& Pet fees (see websitehttps://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

(RLNE5169264)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11224 E Sheley Rd. have any available units?
11224 E Sheley Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 11224 E Sheley Rd. have?
Some of 11224 E Sheley Rd.'s amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11224 E Sheley Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
11224 E Sheley Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11224 E Sheley Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 11224 E Sheley Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 11224 E Sheley Rd. offer parking?
No, 11224 E Sheley Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 11224 E Sheley Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11224 E Sheley Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11224 E Sheley Rd. have a pool?
No, 11224 E Sheley Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 11224 E Sheley Rd. have accessible units?
No, 11224 E Sheley Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 11224 E Sheley Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 11224 E Sheley Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.

