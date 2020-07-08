11224 E Sheley Rd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 3 Bed 1.5 Bath Home -

Don't miss out on this charming 3 bed 1.5 bath home. It features beautiful hardwood flooring, new carpet, and a large living area leading into a spacious kitchen with new countertops and a set of stainless steel appliances. The home also has a large fenced-in backyard.



This house is located in Independence in between highways 70 and 78. It is close to plenty of restaurants and shopping.



Check out this property today while you still can!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications& Pet fees (see websitehttps://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



