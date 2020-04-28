11222 East 20th Street South

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This home is updated with black appliances and granite counter tops. The kitchen also has beautiful white cabinets and immediate access to the 1 car garage. The living room is very spacious with wood-like flooring and bay windows for added space. The master bedroom is just off the kitchen and includes an attached bathroom with a standing shower. Out back, the backyard is huge and fenced in with a chain link fence and the home has a small wooden deck on the side.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.