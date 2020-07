Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

Charming 3 bed 2 bath home located in Independence Mo. This home includes new flooring through out! New paint. First floor washer and dryer hookups! Central AC and Gas water tank! Large backyard and offstreet parking! To view this property please go to www.KeyRealtyGroupKC.com and apply for a showing!