1104 S Main St

1104 South Main Street · No Longer Available
Location

1104 South Main Street, Independence, MO 64050
Heart of Independence

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/dd4d6af018 ----
This beautiful home located, in Independence MO, is near parks and the highway. The property offers amazing hardwood flooring stainless steel appliances, and an unfinished basement.

When you walk in you are greeted with a spacious living area with large windows, for amazing natural lighting.

The living area leads right into the kitchen which boasts stunning cabinets for lots of storage, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar.

All three bedrooms are very spacious and have lots of natural lighting along with a closet!

The bathroom has a large mirror, and it is very spacious. It has a beautiful tile shower as well.

To make this home even more desirable is has a very large unfinished basement and a big back yard!

You do not want to miss out on this beautiful home! Call us today at (816) 565-4475 to schedule a showing. You may also schedule directly and apply on our website. homeriverkansascity.com

Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service.

*Pets: An additional refundable deposit of $300.00 will be charged per pet along with a non-refundable $50.00 pet documentation fee will be charged per pet. We do not charge additional deposits or fees for documented service/companion animals.

**The required security deposit/move-in fee of $1100.00 breaks down as follows:
? Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00
? Non-refundable fee of $350.00
? Refundable deposit of $650.00
o Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount

This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).

Security Deposit: 1100
Parking: 2 Designated
Lease Length: 12 month
Square Footage: 1550
Date Property Available for Viewing: 2019/3/29
House Number: 1104
Bathroom: 2
Bedrooms: 3
Pets: Conditional
Utilities Included: none

Balcony Deck Or Patio
Disposal
Filter Easy Program
Gas Fireplace
Granite Countertop
Hardwood Floor
Laundry Area Inside
Storage Space
Washer/Dryer Not Included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1104 S Main St have any available units?
1104 S Main St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 1104 S Main St have?
Some of 1104 S Main St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1104 S Main St currently offering any rent specials?
1104 S Main St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1104 S Main St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1104 S Main St is pet friendly.
Does 1104 S Main St offer parking?
Yes, 1104 S Main St offers parking.
Does 1104 S Main St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1104 S Main St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1104 S Main St have a pool?
No, 1104 S Main St does not have a pool.
Does 1104 S Main St have accessible units?
No, 1104 S Main St does not have accessible units.
Does 1104 S Main St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1104 S Main St does not have units with dishwashers.

