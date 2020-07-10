1104 S Main St

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/dd4d6af018 ----

This beautiful home located, in Independence MO, is near parks and the highway. The property offers amazing hardwood flooring stainless steel appliances, and an unfinished basement.



When you walk in you are greeted with a spacious living area with large windows, for amazing natural lighting.



The living area leads right into the kitchen which boasts stunning cabinets for lots of storage, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar.



All three bedrooms are very spacious and have lots of natural lighting along with a closet!



The bathroom has a large mirror, and it is very spacious. It has a beautiful tile shower as well.



To make this home even more desirable is has a very large unfinished basement and a big back yard!



You do not want to miss out on this beautiful home! Call us today at (816) 565-4475 to schedule a showing. You may also schedule directly and apply on our website. homeriverkansascity.com



Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service.



*Pets: An additional refundable deposit of $300.00 will be charged per pet along with a non-refundable $50.00 pet documentation fee will be charged per pet. We do not charge additional deposits or fees for documented service/companion animals.



**The required security deposit/move-in fee of $1100.00 breaks down as follows:

? Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00

? Non-refundable fee of $350.00

? Refundable deposit of $650.00

o Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount



This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).



Security Deposit: 1100

Parking: 2 Designated

Lease Length: 12 month

Square Footage: 1550

Date Property Available for Viewing: 2019/3/29

House Number: 1104

Bathroom: 2

Bedrooms: 3

Pets: Conditional

Utilities Included: none



