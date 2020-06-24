10915 East 8th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

You really must come and see this adorable 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home that has been recently renovated and is now ready for new tenants!



Located just off Sterling Ave. and Hwy 24, you are close to shopping, restaurants, entertainment and more!



This home features all new carpeting throughout the main living space and bedrooms, as well as new laminate hardwoods in the kitchen and bath. The kitchen has also received all new cabinetry, countertops, stainless steel appliances, and fixtures!



The bathroom has also been completed remodeled with new tile, vanity, and fixtures as well. This really does feel like a brand new home!



Don't miss out, schedule your tour today!



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*



