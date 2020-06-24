All apartments in Independence
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10915 East 8th Street

10915 E 8th St S · No Longer Available
Location

10915 E 8th St S, Independence, MO 64054
Carlisle

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You really must come and see this adorable 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home that has been recently renovated and is now ready for new tenants!

Located just off Sterling Ave. and Hwy 24, you are close to shopping, restaurants, entertainment and more!

This home features all new carpeting throughout the main living space and bedrooms, as well as new laminate hardwoods in the kitchen and bath. The kitchen has also received all new cabinetry, countertops, stainless steel appliances, and fixtures!

The bathroom has also been completed remodeled with new tile, vanity, and fixtures as well. This really does feel like a brand new home!

Don't miss out, schedule your tour today!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10915 East 8th Street have any available units?
10915 East 8th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 10915 East 8th Street have?
Some of 10915 East 8th Street's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10915 East 8th Street currently offering any rent specials?
10915 East 8th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10915 East 8th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 10915 East 8th Street is pet friendly.
Does 10915 East 8th Street offer parking?
No, 10915 East 8th Street does not offer parking.
Does 10915 East 8th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10915 East 8th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10915 East 8th Street have a pool?
No, 10915 East 8th Street does not have a pool.
Does 10915 East 8th Street have accessible units?
No, 10915 East 8th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10915 East 8th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10915 East 8th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

