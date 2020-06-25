All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 10900 East 31st Street South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
10900 East 31st Street South
Last updated May 9 2019 at 1:53 AM

10900 East 31st Street South

10900 East 31st Street South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

10900 East 31st Street South, Independence, MO 64052
Rock Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Independence, Mo. It offers 2 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms, and 1,011 sq ft of living space. Features include plush carpeting, a kitchen with black appliances, 1 car garage, fenced in yard, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10900 East 31st Street South have any available units?
10900 East 31st Street South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 10900 East 31st Street South currently offering any rent specials?
10900 East 31st Street South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10900 East 31st Street South pet-friendly?
Yes, 10900 East 31st Street South is pet friendly.
Does 10900 East 31st Street South offer parking?
Yes, 10900 East 31st Street South offers parking.
Does 10900 East 31st Street South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10900 East 31st Street South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10900 East 31st Street South have a pool?
No, 10900 East 31st Street South does not have a pool.
Does 10900 East 31st Street South have accessible units?
No, 10900 East 31st Street South does not have accessible units.
Does 10900 East 31st Street South have units with dishwashers?
No, 10900 East 31st Street South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10900 East 31st Street South have units with air conditioning?
No, 10900 East 31st Street South does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City