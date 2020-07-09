All apartments in Independence
10609 East 28th Terrace South

10609 East 28th Terrace South · No Longer Available
Location

10609 East 28th Terrace South, Independence, MO 64052
Rock Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wonderful 3 bedroom 1 bath home in great location, close to all Independence shopping. Plenty of windows in living room for natural light. Kitchen features lovely white cabinets, with plenty of space for storage and room on counter tops. Fenced yard and patio for you to enjoy.

Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $895, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $895, Available 5/17/19
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10609 East 28th Terrace South have any available units?
10609 East 28th Terrace South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 10609 East 28th Terrace South currently offering any rent specials?
10609 East 28th Terrace South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10609 East 28th Terrace South pet-friendly?
Yes, 10609 East 28th Terrace South is pet friendly.
Does 10609 East 28th Terrace South offer parking?
No, 10609 East 28th Terrace South does not offer parking.
Does 10609 East 28th Terrace South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10609 East 28th Terrace South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10609 East 28th Terrace South have a pool?
No, 10609 East 28th Terrace South does not have a pool.
Does 10609 East 28th Terrace South have accessible units?
No, 10609 East 28th Terrace South does not have accessible units.
Does 10609 East 28th Terrace South have units with dishwashers?
No, 10609 East 28th Terrace South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10609 East 28th Terrace South have units with air conditioning?
No, 10609 East 28th Terrace South does not have units with air conditioning.

