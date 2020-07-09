10609 East 28th Terrace South

Amenities

Wonderful 3 bedroom 1 bath home in great location, close to all Independence shopping. Plenty of windows in living room for natural light. Kitchen features lovely white cabinets, with plenty of space for storage and room on counter tops. Fenced yard and patio for you to enjoy.



Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.

Rental Terms: Rent: $895, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $895, Available 5/17/19

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.