1044 Maple Avenue
Last updated August 28 2019 at 4:24 PM

1044 Maple Avenue

1044 West Maple Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1044 West Maple Avenue, Independence, MO 64050
Procter

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6f1d11109c ---- You\'ll love the warmth the wood brings to this home located near the historic Independence Square. Kitchen is chock full of cabinets for all your cooking needs. We love all the storage space, such as attic access and full basement. Areas for dining and living have sparkling hardwood floors make for easy clean up. Priced right take a look today! *$40 application fee for all adults residing at the property full-time *No evictions - no exceptions *No felonies *Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent *At least 1 year of positive rental history *Pets welcome (fees apply): pitbulls, rottweilers & dobermans with a temperament test *No smoking inside (outside areas okay) *Security deposit is equal to 1 month\'s rent *Lease start dates are flexible within 14 days of placing the deposit *Resident is responsible for all utilities To apply online or for more information and photos on this, and other properties, visit us at www.333rent.com!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1044 Maple Avenue have any available units?
1044 Maple Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 1044 Maple Avenue have?
Some of 1044 Maple Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1044 Maple Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1044 Maple Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1044 Maple Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1044 Maple Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1044 Maple Avenue offer parking?
No, 1044 Maple Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1044 Maple Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1044 Maple Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1044 Maple Avenue have a pool?
No, 1044 Maple Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1044 Maple Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1044 Maple Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1044 Maple Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1044 Maple Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

