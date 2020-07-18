All apartments in Florissant
120 Maple Drive
120 Maple Drive

120 Maple Drive · (314) 222-0065
Location

120 Maple Drive, Florissant, MO 63031

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,000

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1150 sqft

Amenities

carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
***AGENT/OWNER*** Sorry, NO PETS! Rental selection criteria: Credit score must be at least 600, monthly income of $3,000+ & EXCELLENT rental history. Online apps. 1-month deposit w/ approval. $45 non-refundable app fee per adult. Credit check performed. Must meet income & rental history guidelines. Tenant responsible for all utilities, lawn care & snow removal. Excellent home ready for a new tenant! Move-in ready! Gorgeous, NEW vinyl plank flooring spans the living room and kitchen! Upgraded kitchen w/ matching stainless appliances. Awesome renovated bath w/ new vanity, toilet, tub and tile surround! 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1150 sqft! Enjoy the large, corner lot, and attached carport! SLAB HOME, NO BASEMENT! Schedule a showing TODAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Maple Drive have any available units?
120 Maple Drive has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 120 Maple Drive currently offering any rent specials?
120 Maple Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Maple Drive pet-friendly?
No, 120 Maple Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Florissant.
Does 120 Maple Drive offer parking?
Yes, 120 Maple Drive offers parking.
Does 120 Maple Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 Maple Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Maple Drive have a pool?
No, 120 Maple Drive does not have a pool.
Does 120 Maple Drive have accessible units?
No, 120 Maple Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Maple Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 Maple Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 120 Maple Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 Maple Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
