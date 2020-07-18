120 Maple Drive

Amenities

carport recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

***AGENT/OWNER*** Sorry, NO PETS! Rental selection criteria: Credit score must be at least 600, monthly income of $3,000+ & EXCELLENT rental history. Online apps. 1-month deposit w/ approval. $45 non-refundable app fee per adult. Credit check performed. Must meet income & rental history guidelines. Tenant responsible for all utilities, lawn care & snow removal. Excellent home ready for a new tenant! Move-in ready! Gorgeous, NEW vinyl plank flooring spans the living room and kitchen! Upgraded kitchen w/ matching stainless appliances. Awesome renovated bath w/ new vanity, toilet, tub and tile surround! 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1150 sqft! Enjoy the large, corner lot, and attached carport! SLAB HOME, NO BASEMENT! Schedule a showing TODAY!