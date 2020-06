Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Nice House for Rent in Crestwood - This three bedroom, one bath home features central air conditioning, carpeting throughout. The kitchen was updated three years ago and has a stove and refrigerator. Downstairs, there is a half bath, washer & dryer hookups as well as the one car garage.



Utilities: Tenant is responsible for gas, electric, water, sewer, trash, lawn care and snow removal.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4296346)