Apartment List
/
MO
/
crestwood
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:35 PM

255 Apartments for rent in Crestwood, MO with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Crestwood apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 88

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
9 Units Available
Station
141 E Madison Ave, Kirkwood, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,358
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location for commuters just steps from the Kirkwood Train Station. Community features 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool, and parking. Units offer patio or balcony, extra storage, garbage disposal, and laundry.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
224 Monica Dr
224 Monica Drive, Sunset Hills, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Recently renovated 2 bedroom home located in Lindbergh school district. Fenced backyard, Pet Friendly! Excellent highway access. Call, text, or email Andrea at #314-974-8144 or alanzafame78@gmail.com to schedule a showing. (RLNE5861703)

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Webster Groves
1029 Almont Lane
1029 Almont Ln, Webster Groves, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
beautiful newly remodeled home. Three bedrooms two bath Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1029-almont-ln-webster-groves-mo-63119-usa/0b139d2f-2aec-4588-b1f0-f7029a7eb3db No Pets Allowed (RLNE5860505)

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
132 Deane
132 Deane Court, Sunset Hills, MO
2 Bedrooms
$850
1075 sqft
Great location to rent. Small and affordable 2 bedroom home. Don't need much space, this is the place! Pets ok with additional deposit, half non-refundable

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
200 South Kirkwood
200 South Kirkwood Road, Kirkwood, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,750
1143 sqft
COSMOPOLITAN LIVING in DOWNTOWN KIRKWOOD. STUNNING 1+ bedroom, 1 ½ bath Station Plaza loft with SOARING 20 foot ceilings.
Results within 5 miles of Crestwood
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
26 Units Available
Kirkwood Bluffs
1157 Timberbrook Dr, St. Louis, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$862
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
1222 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. West St. Louis County offers an ideal balance between living in a rural, woodland-like setting and having easy access to a thriving metropolis.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
17 Units Available
Rock Hill
Stanford Place Apartments
9305 Manchester Rd, Rock Hill, MO
Studio
$667
399 sqft
1 Bedroom
$871
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$878
1241 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Rock Hill, Mo is a suburb of St. Louis County, home to thriving businesses on Manchester Road, top-rated public and private schools, and Stanford Place Apartments. Our neighborhood-like welcomes you right in.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
4 Units Available
Concord
Southpointe
9950 Pointe South Dr, Concord, MO
1 Bedroom
$756
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$906
841 sqft
Comfortable apartments with air conditioning and ceiling fans. Fully equipped kitchens have dishwashers and garbage disposal. The onsite fitness center includes free weights. Located near Southfield Center.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:27pm
23 Units Available
Oakville
Taravue Park Apartments
3975 Taravue Ln, Mehlville, MO
1 Bedroom
$540
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
845 sqft
Conveniently located near I-255 and I-55, these units offer spacious floor plans, oversized windows, private storage, full kitchens and large closets. On-site amenities include business center, laundry, fitness center pool and bark park.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
25 Units Available
Richmond Heights
EVO
9015 Eager Rd, Richmond Heights, MO
Studio
$1,254
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1095 sqft
A luxury, relaxing community with on-site amenities such as a saltwater pool, spa and outdoor grilling areas. Updated interiors featuring wood-inspired floors, fireplaces, modern appliances and large balconies.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
Suson Pines
5265 Suson Hills Dr, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$690
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$785
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Central air and heating ensure year-round comfort. Units have private patios and balconies. Apartments are pet-friendly, and the complex has a dog park. Suson Park is just steps away.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
9 Units Available
Maplewood
Sunnen Station Apartments
31 Sunnen Dr, Maplewood, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,322
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,736
1060 sqft
Minutes from I-44. This newly constructed community features apartments with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and hardwood-style flooring. On-site amenities include a fitness center and sports court. Near the Metrolink.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
3 Units Available
Oakville
ReNew Cross Creek
1269 Mangrove Ln, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$915
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1066 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
20 Units Available
Richmond Heights
Altair at the Heights
1325 Boland Place, Richmond Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,360
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,985
1513 sqft
Altair at the Heights is a brand new apartment community centrally located minutes from everywhere you want to be. Fit for every aspect of your life, Altair at the Heights puts you in the perfect location to play, dine, and unwind.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:18pm
3 Units Available
Princeton Heights
Parkshire Apartments
7315 Hampshire Dr, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$808
932 sqft
Affordable, air-conditioned units with washer/dryer hookups, hardwood floors and lots of extra storage. Attached garages. Pet-friendly community close to the Saint Louis Zoo and downtown. Proximity to I-55 a plus for commuters.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
13 Units Available
Shrewsbury
Park Val Apartment Homes
7009 Weil Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$675
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
914 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Central St. Louis is comprised of various neighborhoods located in the center of everything, including Shrewsbury. Located near River Des Peres and the Shrewsbury Metrolink station is Park Val Apartments.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Brentwood
Brentwood Place
72 Vanmark Way, Brentwood, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$928
846 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Welcome to our community where each day brings the opportunity to explore endless conveniences that are located within the beautiful city of Brentwood, the “City of Warmth.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Webster Groves
Colonial Village
7972 Big Bend Blvd, Webster Groves, MO
2 Bedrooms
$960
Located in the heart of Webster Groves on 4 beautifully manicured acres, this secluded community offers quiet, spacious and elegant living.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Webster Groves
White Bluff Apartments
7864 Big Bend Boulevard, Webster Groves, MO
1 Bedroom
$795
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$870
710 sqft
Secluded community of apartment homes in a park-like setting complete with front courtyard, manicured lawns, sitting areas and beautiful flowerbeds on 4 acres in the heart of Webster Groves.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Shrewsbury
Geneva Apartments
7030 Nottingham Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$625
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
1400 sqft
Located in the Wilmore Park area with easy access to Highway 40, 44 and 55 and only two blocks from Metro Link station. Convenient location for Webster University, Meramec Community College, downtown St. Louis and Webster Groves.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
27 Units Available
Alinea at Town & Country
12831 Daylight Drive, Des Peres, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,302
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,499
1365 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Alinea at Town & Country in Des Peres. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Lindenwood Park
3815 McCausland Ave Unit 13
3815 Mccausland Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$850
1320 sqft
ATTENTION! ATTENTION!! ATTENTION!!! Beautifully property that you will not like to miss out.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
822 South Ballas Road
822 South Ballas Road, Kirkwood, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1174 sqft
Adorable ranch in Kirkwood schools! Hardwood floors throughout most of the main level, fenced in yard, partially finished basement - this one is move in ready! You'll love the open living room and dining room, which flow nicely into the kitchen

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Oakville
27 Kassebaum Lane
27 Kassebaum Lane, Mehlville, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
941 sqft
Don't miss this clean, spacious, and updated 2-bedroom condo in south county. Fresh paint. Conveniently located near 270/55/255, this charming condo features higher-end counters, cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Steam cleaned carpets.
City Guide for Crestwood, MO

It's not every day you see free roaming buffalo, zebras and deer sharing the same grasslands. You will at Grants Farm, though. Located in Crestwood, on the outskirts of St. Louis, Grant's Farm was formerly owned by president Ulysses S.S. Grant in the period between the Mexican War and the Civil War.

Crestwood hugs the outskirts of St. Louis. It's a town of bike festivals, community-wide yard sales, and free movie nights at the public pool -- a small town feeling with a big heart. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Crestwood, MO

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Crestwood apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOSt. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOSt. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, IL
Creve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MOBelleville, ILFerguson, MOSwansea, ILSt. Ann, MOGlen Carbon, ILCahokia, ILCollinsville, ILOld Jamestown, MOFreeburg, ILShiloh, IL
Castle Point, MOAlton, ILWildwood, MOAffton, MOFestus, MOWoodson Terrace, MOBellefontaine Neighbors, MOSt. John, MOTroy, ILWentzville, MOGlasgow Village, MONormandy, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Illinois CollegeFontbonne University
Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of Pharmacy