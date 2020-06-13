185 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Crestwood, MO
1 of 22
1 of 8
1 of 19
1 of 88
1 of 7
1 of 30
1 of 15
1 of 15
1 of 11
1 of 13
1 of 37
1 of 44
1 of 35
1 of 18
1 of 23
1 of 34
1 of 18
1 of 26
1 of 31
1 of 8
1 of 30
1 of 8
1 of 20
1 of 5
It's not every day you see free roaming buffalo, zebras and deer sharing the same grasslands. You will at Grants Farm, though. Located in Crestwood, on the outskirts of St. Louis, Grant's Farm was formerly owned by president Ulysses S.S. Grant in the period between the Mexican War and the Civil War.
Crestwood hugs the outskirts of St. Louis. It's a town of bike festivals, community-wide yard sales, and free movie nights at the public pool -- a small town feeling with a big heart. See more
Finding an apartment in Crestwood that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.